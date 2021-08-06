UPDATE: Woman shot to death in Region home sprayed with bullets, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death behind a bullet-riddled picture window in a residential neighborhood early Friday morning, and police say a homicide investigation is underway.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Angelica Casares, of East Chicago.

Casares' death marks the fourth homicide in East Chicago in 2021, police said.

As of Friday afternoon, the suspect was at large, East Chicago police reported.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the city’s ShotSpotter detection system indicated that shots were fired at 5:43 a.m. in the 4000 block of Fern Street. The system picked up three shots fired in the area followed by eight more shots.

When officers arrived at the address — a home at the end of a cul-de-sac just steps from Sunnyside Park — they found Casares dead on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds, lying in a pool of blood.