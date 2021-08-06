UPDATE: Woman shot to death in Region home sprayed with bullets, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death behind a bullet-riddled picture window in a residential neighborhood early Friday morning, and police say a homicide investigation is underway.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Angelica Casares, of East Chicago.
Casares' death marks the fourth homicide in East Chicago in 2021, police said.
As of Friday afternoon, the suspect was at large, East Chicago police reported.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the city’s ShotSpotter detection system indicated that shots were fired at 5:43 a.m. in the 4000 block of Fern Street. The system picked up three shots fired in the area followed by eight more shots.
When officers arrived at the address — a home at the end of a cul-de-sac just steps from Sunnyside Park — they found Casares dead on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds, lying in a pool of blood.
At the scene, officers found spent shell casings both inside and outside the home, with bullet holes dotting a street-facing window. An AK-47-style rifle was discovered inside the home next to Casares' body along with a drum magazine and several spent casings, police said. The front door to the residence was also left open.
Crime scene investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene unit were on the scene for several hours after the shooting continuing their work.
No one else was at the home when police arrived, but a man believed to be Casares' boyfriend showed up at the East Chicago Police Department around an hour after the shooting was reported, Rivera said. The man, who Rivera believed was the renter of the home, was being interviewed by investigators Friday.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Luis Semidei at lsemidei@eastchicago.com or Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com.
The detectives can also be reached by phone at 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the East Chicago Police Department tip line at 219-391-8500.
Rivera said the criminal investigation division is conducting an ongoing investigation and no further information was available.
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.