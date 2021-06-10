UPDATE: Woman who died near Porter Beach ID'd as Portage resident

PORTER — A woman declared dead after being found alongside a road near Porter Beach Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Shanda Crowe, of Portage, the Porter County coroner's office announced Thursday afternoon.

Crowe was discovered unresponsive, and the cause and manner of her death are pending an autopsy and toxicology tests, the coroner's office said.

Porter police said they responded at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Waverly Road, north of the South Shore Line tracks, for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Crowe lying on the grass berm of the road. The woman was being given CPR and had signs of physical trauma, Porter police spokesperson John Lane said in a news release.

Witnesses told police the woman had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle that was being driven by Matthew Urquidi, 36, of Portage, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Urquidi, who was driving the car, had also been involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash further north on Waverly Road.