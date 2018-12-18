CHICAGO — Ashley Corbett said she was dozing off in her seat on the South Shore’s Train 119 when she heard what sounded liked “the breaking of ice” Monday night.
“You could feel the train lift up, like it was going to derail, and you could hear things breaking apart underneath the car,” Corbett said.
Corbett, a Crown Point resident who takes the South Shore daily to Chicago for work, was among the 500 to 600 passengers interviewed by authorities late into the night Monday after two Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a train as they pursued a suspect on the city’s Far South Side.
“At first they told us it was mechanical problems. Then they told us it was an emergency. We knew something serious was going on. Then the South Shore (phone app) updated, explaining it was a fatality. That’s when we starting learning from all the news stations about what had happened,” Corbett said.
“You could see everybody walking around the train. I couldn’t see much from my window, but someone else on the train gave us all a play-by-play.”
Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore line, said none of the passengers were injured.
Corbett said everyone appeared shaken and visibly upset upon learning that two Chicago officers had died. Moments later, authorities began interviewing everyone, she said.
“It was unbelievable,” Corbett said. “(The train staff) couldn’t give us timelines, so we knew it was going to be a while. We knew it would be hours at that point.”
Corbett didn't make it home until nearly midnight, she said.
Authorities said Tuesday the two officers likely didn't see or hear a train that fatally struck them as they pursued a suspect because they were looking at a train approaching from another direction.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that footage was recovered from the body camera worn by one of the officers killed Monday night. Chicago police officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were struck about 6:30 p.m. as they investigated a report of gunshots on the city's far South Side.
Marmolejo had 2 1/2 years on the force. Gary had 18 months on the force, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Guglielmi said the video shows the officers "clearly acknowledge" a northbound train just before they were hit by a southbound train. He said the sound of the northbound train likely made it impossible for the officers to hear the other train.
A weapon was recovered from the scene at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and police were questioning a person of interest late Monday.
"These brave young men were consumed with identifying a potential threat," Johnson explained to reporters at a news conference late Monday night.
South Shore Line commuter trains still were experiencing delays early Tuesday as police continued to investigate the crash.
Train 119, which was involved in the crash Monday night, was moved away from the scene about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to NICTD spokeswoman Nicole Barker. She said the train was returning to the maintenance facility in Michigan City for inspection and any necessary repairs.
"The team at the South Shore Line sends its deepest condolences to the families of the officers, the Chicago Police Department family, and all emergency responders who assisted," Barker said.
Corbett said she wanted to thank the Chicago police and fire officials on scene. She described them as extremely professional and helpful in assisting people off the train, and onto a CTA bus to transfer to another train.
“They were absolutely amazing,” she said.
Marmolejo and Gary were the third and fourth Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year.
Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in a shootout last month after he chased a gunman inside Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side. That shooter also killed two other people — Dayna Less, 24, a former St. John resident, and physician Tamara O'Neal, 38, a Portage native who lived in LaPorte, before taking his own life.
And in February, Cmdr. Paul Bauer was fatally shot while pursuing a suspect in the Loop business district.
The total is the highest number of Chicago officers killed in the line of duty in one year since five were killed in 2010. Their deaths mark the first time two officers died in the same incident since 1990, according to Dave Bayless, spokesman for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
The tragedy bore similarities to the 2002 death of Chicago police Officer Benjamin Perez, who was fatally struck by a commuter train while conducting surveillance on narcotics activity on the city's West Side.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel mourned the officers on Monday night, telling reporters, "I think it's really important that we put our arms around the Chicago Police Department and hold them up and support them at this critical juncture because we are so dependent on their professionalism and their sense of duty."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.