A suspect, wearing a headband by the open car door, was taken into custody early Tuesday afternoon after he made a failed attempt to flee a shooting in an Uber from the Camelot Manor mobile home park in Portage, police said.
PORTAGE — A man is facing at least six charges after police allege he fired shots at a Portage mobile home park and then called up an Uber as his attempted getaway car Tuesday.
Issa Ishtawi, 20, was arrested Tuesday after police arrived at Camelot Manor mobile home park around 1 p.m. after receiving calls about a person that had been shot. Police secured the scene and found Ishtawi in the backseat of a car being driven by an Uber driver, according to an email from Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
Police found a bag of marijuana in a backpack Ishtawi was wearing and also found a loaded Glock .40 handgun under the passenger seat of the vehicle, Williams said. The driver of the car told police it didn't belong to him and didn't know how it got there.
Statements made by Ishtawi on scene led police to believe the handgun belonged to him, and tests will be conducted on it at a later time, Williams said.
According to police, Ishtawi kicked in the door of 1204 Camelot Man shortly before 1 p.m., fired one shot within the residence and then took one of its occupants outside, where Ishtawi fired three more shots. The shooting appears to be drug-related, Williams said.
One victim was shot in the foot and transported to a hospital. A stray bullet from the shooting passed through 1204 Camelot Manor, into and through 1206 Camelot Manor and then into 1208 Camelot Manor. Nobody was injured in the other two homes, Williams said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
