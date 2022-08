UPDATED: Portage driver dies after rolling vehicle in early Sunday crash, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man, who appears to have been driving at an excessive speed, died early Sunday after rolling a vehicle on the Willowcreek Road bypass, police say.

Portage police say they were called out at 2:30 a.m. and discovered a 2004 Jeep Liberty rolled over on its roof in the middle of the roadway. The driver, 39-year-old Felix Anselmo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was northbound from the area of the toll-road entrance when it lost control entering into a right-hand curve at the south end of the bypass," police said.

"The vehicle crossed all lanes of travel before striking the guardrail on the west side of the roadway," according to police. "This collision resulted in the vehicle rolling onto its roof."

Police say Anselmo not wearing a seat belt. Toxicology test results are pending.