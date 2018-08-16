U.S. Army Pvt. Faviana Leon presents William "Bill" Landske with an American flag during funeral services for his wife, state Sen. Sue Landske, in March 2015. Sources said Thursday the 83-year-old Cedar Lake man is being held in the shooting death of prominent Region attorney T. Edward Page, who delivered Sue Landske's eulogy. Charges are expected Friday.
U.S. Army Pvt. Faviana Leon presents William "Bill" Landske with an American flag during funeral services for his wife, state Sen. Sue Landske, in March 2015. Sources said Thursday the 83-year-old Cedar Lake man is being held in the shooting death of prominent Region attorney T. Edward Page, who delivered Sue Landske's eulogy. Charges are expected Friday.
HOBART — Three years ago, prominent Region attorney T. Edward Page eulogized his client and friend Indiana Sen. Sue Landske following the lawmaker's death from lung cancer.
On Wednesday, the late senator's husband was arrested on allegations he shot Page, a longtime Landske family friend, outside of the attorney's Hobart residence, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed.
The sources said the 83-year-old Cedar Lake man being held in the shooting death of Page is William "Bill" Landske.
Prosecutors have said they expect to charge the suspect Friday in the Wednesday shooting death of Page.
Page had been working as an attorney for William Landske in a civil case, authorities said.
Sue Landske died at age 77 in 2015 after serving 30 years in the state Senate.
Just three years ago, William Landske sat before Page as the attorney and Landske family friend delivered a eulogy for Sue Landske during her funeral service at Memory Lane Funeral Home in Schererville.
Page, 64, a well-respected judge, attorney and Hobart resident, had served as Sue Landske's attorney and remembered her as an exemplary leader and loving woman who put others before herself.
"Her loss is felt by all who met her, and all those who were not blessed to have met her," Page said.
Many of Page's colleagues said the same of him Wednesday, after learning of his slaying.
A prominent attorney remembered for his warmth, good humor and precise legal mind was expected to retire at month's end to pursue his passion …
The Rev. Ed Tlucek, of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake, pointed to William Landske during the 2015 funeral service as he described how the Landske family's love spilled over into the community.
"It's not jealous. It's not rude. It forgives. It's amazing," Tlucek said. "And that was the love that was there. This deep family love."
Police weren't confirming Thursday what motivated William Landske to kill Page.
Hobart police Lt. James Gonzales said he couldn't confirm or deny the identity of the suspect pending formal charges.
Investigators planned to attend Page's autopsy Thursday morning and were working with the Lake County prosecutor's office to file charges by Friday morning, he said.
Hobart police said the suspect was Page's longtime friend and client. The suspect had been welcomed onto the attorney’s gated property with two of his daughters to collect unspecified documents Wednesday.
Police declined to comment on a possible motive.
Police responded about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to Page's home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street after an off-duty officer who lives nearby reported to Lake County dispatch that he heard multiple shots, people screaming and a person yelling for help.
A second 911 caller reported a person had been shot at Page's property, police said.
Gonzales told The Times he attended Page's autopsy Thursday morning. The official cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, he said.
"I can confirm he was shot four times," Gonzales added.
Page's husband tackled and disarmed the suspect, and officers took the suspect into custody when they arrived.
A firearm and other evidence were recovered from the scene.
William Landske served two terms on the Cedar Lake Town Council after voters swept him and other Republicans to power in the 2003 general election. He served on the council from 2004 to 2011, Cedar Lake Clerk-Treasurer Amy Gross said.
Page served as magistrate judge of the Lake Superior Court from October 1984 to December 2000 and continued to serve as a part-time judge through the state's senior judges program.
Page also worked for the Lake County public defender's office and had put in his letter of retirement Tuesday, said Marce Gonzalez Jr., chief public defender. Page was expected to leave the office by the end of the month.
Page recently told The Times he planned to spend more time working as a senior judge and teaching.
Page had served as president of the Association of Indiana Magistrates, treasurer of the Lake County Bar Association, vice president of the Calumet Council of the Boy Scouts of America and president of the South Lake County Bar Association.
Page's homicide marks the third in Hobart this year.
