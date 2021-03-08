Upgraded murder charge filed against bar owner accused of killing Region sports figure

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed an upgraded murder charge against a woman accused of fatally striking Region sports figure Thomas Brankin with her SUV Aug. 11 in downtown Highland.

Raquel M. McCormick, 48, appeared Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered a not guilty pleas on her behalf to charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

McCormick is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on the murder charge.

Her attorney, Paul Stracci, filed a petition to let bail following her arrest Friday, online court records show.

Murder defendants in Lake County typically are not afforded bail, unless a court determines after hearing evidence and testimony that the presumption of defendant's guilt is not strong.

McCormick is accused of killing Brankin on Aug. 11 by hitting him with her SUV.

Brankin was pronounced dead Sept. 1 at a Dyer hospital from a massive head injury caused by being struck by a vehicle. The Lake County coroner's office rule his death a homicide.