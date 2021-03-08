Upgraded murder charge filed against bar owner accused of killing Region sports figure

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed an upgraded murder charge against a woman accused of fatally striking Region sports figure Thomas Brankin with her SUV Aug. 11 in downtown Highland.
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, appeared Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered a not guilty pleas on her behalf to charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.
McCormick is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on the murder charge.
Her attorney, Paul Stracci, filed a petition to let bail following her arrest Friday, online court records show.
Murder defendants in Lake County typically are not afforded bail, unless a court determines after hearing evidence and testimony that the presumption of defendant's guilt is not strong.
McCormick is accused of killing Brankin on Aug. 11 by hitting him with her SUV.
Brankin was pronounced dead Sept. 1 at a Dyer hospital from a massive head injury caused by being struck by a vehicle. The Lake County coroner's office rule his death a homicide.
According to court documents, McCormick admitted to police she hit Brankin with her vehicle as they argued in the parking lot behind McCormick's business, Wine House, in the 2900 block of Highway Avenue.
She left, but returned and called 911 after thinking, "Oh, my God, maybe I hit him," documents state.
Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" records state.
McCormick's next hearing before Judge Samuel Cappas was set for May 7.