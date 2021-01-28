Upgraded murder charge filed in Navy veteran's slaying

Jessika Lile told police she and her friend, who was dating Thomas, were at the bar in her basement talking when she heard two shots and saw her husband on the ground. She said the two men had argued over their military experience, but she was not concerned because it appeared to be "good-natured joking," court records state.

Jessika Lile's friend was too intoxicated to give police a statement the night of the shooting. The following day, she told police she saw "pushing and shoving" between Thomas and Nicholas Lile but "cannot remember what they were saying to one another" and "could not hear a verbal argument."

Police wrote in court filings the basement "appeared to be neat and in order with no signs of a struggle."

Investigators also wrote they observed "slight redness on the left side of (Thomas') nose, as well as what appeared to be a small scratch above the defendant's left eyebrow."

Patrick Lile previously said Thomas' story didn't add up, because his brother was a big man and there would have been signs of a struggle in the basement if he had fought with Thomas.