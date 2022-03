US attorney won’t seek death penalty against two Sin City men

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against two members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Wednesday in a public notice to U.S. District Court that he won’t press capital murder charges this fall against Ronnie E. Major or Antoine J. Gates.

The 51-year-old Major and 44-year-old Gates, both of Gary, are pleading not guilty to charges they carried out the premeditated killing of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The government alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming attempted murder trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

Blair was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates allegedly entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.

The murder-for-hire allegations made the two defendants potentially eligible, under state and federal law, to be executed if they were convicted.

The U.S. attorney’s office, a branch of the U.S. Justice Department, had to apply to department officials in Washington, D.C., for permission to go forward with a capital murder case.

Johnson gives no reason in his brief notice to the court why federal authorities declined.

The Justice Department is reassessing its death penalty policies to remove any systematic racial bias or other arbitrary factors.

Major and Gates are in federal detention awaiting a jury trial, now scheduled to begin Nov. 7 this year.

The two are among 16 members of the motorcycle group accused of acts of violence and extortion, trafficking in stolen property and selling illicit drugs following a long investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement officers.

Two among the 16 have pleaded guilty. The rest have pleaded not guilty and await trial in November as well.

