CHICAGO — The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of Martell Flippins, 35, for a killing last month in Gary.
Flippins was arrested around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East 90th Street in Chicago, Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez said. He is accused of killing a man March 12 in the 5000 block of Broadway.
Flippins has not yet been formally charged with a crime, according to online court records.
