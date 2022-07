US Marshals arrest murder suspect who jumped out 2nd-story window with assualt rifle, fled into abandoned Gary high school, officials say

GARY — The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect in a January homicide in Gary after he jumped out of a second-story window with an assault rifle and tried to run away in an abandoned high school.

The federal agents served an arrest warrant from a Lake County court for the arrest of fugitive Cardia Combs, 28, on a charge of murder, according to police.

Combs, who's known to carry an assault rifle, was a suspect in the Jan. 23 shooting death of Gabriel D. Akins that took place in January outside a Clark gas station on the 2700 block of Fifth Ave. in Gary, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The task force went to a known residence of Combs on the 2000 West block of Fifth Ave. in Gary last week.

"Once at the location, investigators knocked and announced numerous times the arrest warrant for Cardia Combs," the U.S. Marshals Service said. "Loud commotion was heard inside, with no attempt to open the door. Simultaneously as entry was made, the perimeter team, who was positioned on the exterior of the apartment building, radioed that Combs was fleeing on foot southbound on the 500 block of McKinley Street."

He was armed while he tried to escape on foot after jumping out the window, officials said.

"During the foot pursuit, it transmitted that Combs kicked out his second-floor apartment window and jumped to the ground carrying an assault rifle," officials said. "The perimeter team ordered Combs to drop the rifle before Combs could effectively discharge the rifle at the perimeter team. Combs dropped the rifle and fled on foot."

Combs fled several blocks. Then the U.S. Marshals saw him running east near Horace Mann High School.

"Horace Mann is a permanently closed/abandoned school, located at 534 Garfield St., Gary," officials said. "With the assistance of Gary Police Department, Combs was pursued into Horace Mann High School and apprehended. Combs was transported to Gary Police Department for processing."

Combs is the second person to face charges in the murder of Akins who was found dead inside a black 2006 Jeep that had crashed into a fence by a business across the street from the gas station.

The driver, Aaliyah L. Collins, a 21-year-old Hammond resident, was arrested on one count of murder in March, according to court records. She pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Police also said a third suspect was believed to have taken part in the shooting, which transpired after Akins put air into his Jeep's tires at around 10:45 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.