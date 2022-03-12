US Marshals capture man sentenced to 120 years for rape

CROWN POINT — A rapist sentenced with more than a century of imprisonment was captured Saturday as a result of combined efforts from Region and federal law enforcement agents, officials said.

Montrelle Deprice Dubose, 52, who was previously convicted and sentenced in his absence to 120 1/2 years in prison, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located Dubose as he was exiting a fashion superstore at 7540 S. Stony Island in Chicago. Officials said task force members arrested him without incident and after a pat-down search, Dubose was found to be carrying drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise. The merchandise was returned to the business.

Dubose was described by the Lake County Sheriff's Department as an "extremely dangerous" man.

Extensive investigations revealed that Dubose was staying with a longtime female associate in Chicago, allowing agents to pinpoint his whereabouts.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations Unit, Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department worked together to capture the wanted man.

Dubose was convicted in April 2021 of kidnapping a woman from the Gary Metro Center in 2019, repeatedly raping her and forcing her to drive around naked during a five-hour ordeal.

Dubose posted a $10,000 cash bond July 14, 2020, and was released from the Lake County Jail to await trial.

He attended the first two days of his trial in April but failed to show up starting the third day. The jury convicted Dubose of 13 criminal counts.

When Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Dubose in absentia in May, the judge said Dubose is "the worst of the worst."

"Frankly, Mr. Dubose is the epitome of the definition of a sexual predator," Cappas said.

The sheriff's Warrants Division is looking for Dubose, who also has a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

On Saturday Dubose was taken to the Chicago Police Department 5th District to be processed.

