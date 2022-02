Utilizing latest tech gear a priority for new Hobart police chief

HOBART — From bringing higher tech to Hobart's streets to protecting the city's hubs of commerce, the new police chief said there is much on the horizon for the police force.

Hobart Chief of Police Garrett Ciszewski was recently sworn in by Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor.

Ciszewski's 20-year career in law enforcement has mostly been with the Hobart Police Department, where he started as a patrol officer in 2002. He moved to investigations and then became a captain in 2013, and has also served as the assistant chief. At he start of his career, he served in the Indiana Police Corps.

"Becoming a chief has always been something I have aspired to ever since I started in police work," Ciszewski said. "I've always had a big vision for the city and there is such a great group of people here."

As times continue to change, the new chief has technology in his sights as a growing aid to officers in combating crime.

Ciszewski said the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has presented the department with grants that will allow for 19 more license-plate readers that are set to be installed within 90 days.

"Since I have been a captain I have written a ton of grants and ICJ Institute has been very generous," Ciszewski said. "We have definitely shown a need for (the license-plate readers), with how close we are to the interstate and how much commerce we have in our area. These licence-plate readers almost had no cost to the city."

Ciszewski said the department has historically been tech-friendly, with its own computer simulation training area, where police can work through a number of scenarios.

"Mainly, my focus is to be forward with technology," Ciszewski said. "Everything is rapidly changing and we have to stay on top of things. Also, our officers are some of the best-trained officers in the Region, so we want to continue to provide the best we can. We do a lot of in-house training and have a great relationship with the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy."

Another focus for growth is in community relations, the chief said. The Community Athletic Program has been an after school program for the city's youth at the Hobart Police Department gymnasium.

"We are always trying to grow our relationship with the community," Ciszewski said. "The CAPs program provides a safe place for kids to do homework or just hang out."

As Northwest Indiana continues to grow, so does the police force.

With four recently hired officers, there are 76 individuals on the Hobart force. Ciszewski also said Hobart also stands out as one of the few communities with a student resource officer in every school in the city.

As for city public safety statistics, the police chief commended local law enforcement for making a notable impact visible by the numbers.

Last year brought an increase in the amount of arrests made in the city to 1,547. In 2020, the number was 1,381.

Calls for domestic disputes, disturbances and fights were at a five-year low with 1,895 calls for service, compared to 2,102 in 2020. Simple assault and battery reports were also down from 295 reported in 2020 to 265 reported in 2021.

"Our 'System to End Repeated Violence' and the hiring of our own victim's advocate for family violence situations, with follow-ups by our officers, has led to a decrease in the areas of assault and battery," Ciszewski said.

With one of the Region's most well-traveled shopping hubs along U.S. 30, Ciszewski said theft is the most prominent crime in the city.

In 2021 there were a total of 242 reported shoplifting cases, compared to 282 cases in 2020. Police said the number of shoplifting reports have been on the rise until 2018, and has been steadily dropping. Currently shoplifting incidents are down 50% from 2018, police said.

Auto thefts are also down, with 35 recorded in 2021, compared to the 45 in 2020.

"There are so many crimes of opportunity, so that never changes," Ciszewski said. "That's why we have a strong presence in the business district. We want to send the message that, if you come to Hobart to do something illegal, you will get caught and you will go to jail."

Ciszewski said the Hobart Police Department continues to have a strong relationship with security at Southlake Mall to ensure it will stay a safe place for the community. He said extra patrols will continue in areas of business. Ciszewski also said that police regularly practice active shooter drills in the mall, in schools and in St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

"We work very close with the mall security, management and staff," he said. "Most of the time, we have at least one officer at the mall and also have extra officers patrolling the area. This year we have seen more people getting out to the mall and other shopping areas."

Ciszewski attributed success in law enforcement to solid training and education. Through his career, the new chief has been named Officer of Year among other accolades and he has served on multiple committees.

The Andrean High School graduate earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Ball State University and a master's degree in public affairs from Indiana University. In addition, Ciszewski is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.

