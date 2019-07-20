VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man scheduled to go to trial next week on an attempted murder charge has pleaded guilty to a lesser count of aggravated battery.
Lee Glover Jr. now faces three to 16 years behind bars, as compared to 20 to 40 years if the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford on Sept. 27, according to court records.
The proposal calls for the attempted murder charge to be dismissed.
Glover is charged with shooting the man July 1, 2016 in the 400 block of Union Street in Valparaiso during a financial dispute.
It had appeared that the victim would not be allowed to testify during the trial because attorneys were unable to get him to take part in a pretrial interview. But after the interview took place, he was cleared to take part in the trial that was scheduled for next week.
Defense attorney Russell Brown made a failed attempt Monday to delay the trial, arguing that he needed more time to pursue two men, whose names surfaced during the interview with the gunshot victim.
But Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said the men's names have been part of the evidence all along.
"Everything was there, had been there," he said.
Valparaiso police said before the gunshot victim was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, he reportedly told officers a female acquaintance called him at 2:30 a.m. saying she had an argument with her roommate and had moved some of her possessions to a vacant building across the street in the 300 block of Union Street.
She asked if he could pick up the items and hold on to them, which he initially agreed to do for $10, police said. The man picked up the items and when the woman called back, he said he wanted $40 because of the large quantity.
When the woman began arguing, the man said he upped the price to $50, police said. The man said he overhead the woman's boyfriend, who is Glover, threaten, "you better sleep on the floor," referring to a drive-by shooting.
When Glover and the woman showed up at the shooting victim's home, he said he and the woman began moving items into the couple's car while Glover just stared at him, police said. Glover then made two unsuccessful attempts to stab the man with a small knife before the man punched Glover in the face.
Glover walked back to his Dodge Charger, retrieved a shotgun, pumped it once and fired, missing the man, police said. As the man fled, a second shot was fired that struck him.
Glover told officers, "I shot him, but it was in self-defense," police said.
The woman reportedly told police Glover became upset when the man started asking for more money to retrieve her items.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
