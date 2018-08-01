VALPARAISO — Local attorney Mark Hardwick has been chosen by the county's judges to replace retiring Porter County Court Magistrate Katherine Forbes.
"Mark has developed an excellent reputation in the local legal community," according an announcement from the judges. "Mr. Hardwick has demonstrated great leadership skills in his years as an attorney with Douglas, Koeppen and Hurley in Valparaiso."
Hardwick said he "looks forward to the opportunity to serve" and the "many upcoming challenges."
Forbes said it was a very difficult decision, but she decided to step down after serving for 23 years, according to the judges. She "truly enjoyed her tenure on the bench" and is looking forward to being able to spend more time with family and other community interests.
Forbes was appointed in 1995 to replace Probate Commissioner Jeffrey Thode, who went on to be elected judge of the-newly created Porter County Superior Court in Portage. Forbes was appointed by all six judges, but has served directly under former Porter Superior Court judges Thomas Webber and William Alexa, and current Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Forbes is pleased with the selection of Hardwick to replace her, according to the judges. She feels confident that there will be a smooth transition between herself and Hardwick.