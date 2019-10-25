{{featured_button_text}}
CENTER TOWNSHIP — An employee of a senior assistance business has been charged with stealing more than $5,000 from one of her elderly clients, according to court documents.

Police say 37-year-old Ann Johnson, of Valparaiso, carried out at least 16 fraudulent charges from June 14 through July 7 on the credit card of the 91-year-old Valparaiso woman she was serving. The charges at various local businesses totaled $4,920, police said.

The elderly woman also discovered $150 taken from the glove compartment of her vehicle, police said.

The owner of Mom's on a Mission, who reported the alleged offense, told police Johnson was the only employee with the woman each day a fraudulent charges was made. Johnson was a new hire at the time, the owner said, and there had been some red flags, but no prior evidence.

The owner intended to fire Johnson and the fraudulent charges were reported to the credit card company.

The elderly client reportedly told police she did not give anyone permission to use her credit card or to give Johnson permission to purchase the unknown items.

Johnson is charged with felony counts of fraud and exploitation of an endangered adult with the victim at least 60 years old, and a misdemeanor charge of theft, according to court records.

The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford. 

Mom's On A Mission is described as a senior assistance business that provides housekeeping, meal preparation, pill reminder and other services.

