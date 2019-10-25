CENTER TOWNSHIP — An employee of a senior assistance business has been charged with stealing more than $5,000 from one of her elderly clients, according to court documents.
Police say 37-year-old Ann Johnson, of Valparaiso, carried out at least 16 fraudulent charges from June 14 through July 7 on the credit card of the 91-year-old Valparaiso woman she was serving. The charges at various local businesses totaled $4,920, police said.
The elderly woman also discovered $150 taken from the glove compartment of her vehicle, police said.
The owner of Mom's on a Mission, who reported the alleged offense, told police Johnson was the only employee with the woman each day a fraudulent charges was made. Johnson was a new hire at the time, the owner said, and there had been some red flags, but no prior evidence.
The owner intended to fire Johnson and the fraudulent charges were reported to the credit card company.
The elderly client reportedly told police she did not give anyone permission to use her credit card or to give Johnson permission to purchase the unknown items.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Johnson is charged with felony counts of fraud and exploitation of an endangered adult with the victim at least 60 years old, and a misdemeanor charge of theft, according to court records.
The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Mom's On A Mission is described as a senior assistance business that provides housekeeping, meal preparation, pill reminder and other services.
Aaron Scott Kasza
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Bloomingdale, Illinois Booking Number: 1904288
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Amy Marie Lynn Fuller
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1904281
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Anna Maria Castilleja
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1904334
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ashley Mae Vargas
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Plymouth, Indiana Booking Number: 1904353
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Bernadette O'Malley
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 70 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904306
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Curt James Hajek
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904331
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Curtis Anthony Fields
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904335
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Demetrius Antwan Drummer
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904344
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Ernie Lee Rios
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 1904271
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Flor de Maria Cortes
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Melrose Park, Illinois Booking Number: 1904259
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Gloria Dean Davis
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Fairburn, Georgia Booking Number: 1904261
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Imani Mone Hill
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904301
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jason Lee Looney
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904269
Charges: Felony, Child Molestation
Jason Robert Gagaleski
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904305
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Joseph David Porter
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904294
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Joshua Jose Cavazos
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904270
Charges: Felony, Battery
Joshua Yesudas Nathan
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904345
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Kenneth Maurice Owens
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904337
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Kenyatta Dante McGee
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904319
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Kyle Daniel Burgess
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904326
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Latroy Miguel Jones
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904351
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Miguel Angel Cambray-Moreno
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 Age: 54 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904282
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Cocaine
Nicole Renata Porter
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904263
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nikole Suzanne Klut
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904293
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nolan Brennan Bergner
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904280
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Patrick Thomas Geeze
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904290
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Ronda Denice Waddell
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904262
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Shaun Edward McCallum
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904299
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Shelby Lynn Rodriguez
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904321
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Todd Allen Dillard
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Delphi, Indiana Booking Number: 1904308
Charges: Misdemeanor, OWI Refusal
Todd Robert Ritz
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 Age: 63 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904287
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tracy Leigh Linnane
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904283
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Victor M. Jeronimo
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1904292
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine
Zachary Ryan Battistella
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904300
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.