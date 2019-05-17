VALPARAISO — Just more than a week after winning a Democratic nomination for one of two at-large seats on the Valparaiso City Council, candidate Heath Carter announced he is leaving the area.
Carter has accepted a new position at Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, New Jersey, according to the Valparaiso Democratic Committee.
Carter is moving away this summer, prior to the Nov. 5 general election.
His departure leaves local Democrats scrambling for a replacement.
"There is an established process for replacing ballot positions when they are vacated," Valparaiso Democratic Committee Chairman Drew Wenger said.
"We will work closely with the party chair in Porter County to ensure that an appropriate and timely replacement is made," said Wenger, who is a candidate for the Valparaiso council's 3rd District. "Valpo Dems are fortunate to have both a full slate of great candidates this year as well as a committed and engaged group of citizens supporting them."
Carter and fellow Democrat Elizabeth Wuerffel won their party's nomination for the at-large seats over challenger Democrat Todd Etzler.
Wuerffel and Carter's replacement will face off this fall against Republicans Evan Costas and George Douglas.
Carter, 37 and a historian, said this was his first shot at elected office.
"Valpo will miss not just one, but two, great community leaders when Heath and Thais Carter move," Democratic mayoral candidate Bill Durnell said.
Durnell has lived next door to the Carters for the past five years.
"I trace nearly all of my civic engagements in Valpo, from becoming involved in Central Neighborhood Association, to buying a local business, and now running for mayor, back to a conversation with Heath Carter," Durnell said. "His positive community impact is surpassed only by the quality of his friendship."