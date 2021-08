Valparaiso disturbance lands two in jail, one in trauma center, polices say

VALPARAISO — Two Lake Station men were taken into custody and third man was flown out to a trauma center following a disturbance Saturday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Chicago Street, police said.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 3:30 p.m. regarding an ongoing disturbance and discovered a man bleeding from a cut on the right side of his chest.

The injured man was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment, police said.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Tavaurus Downs, 19, on a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and Dexter Nalls, 27, on a charge of battery, according to police.

Both of the Lake Station men were taken to the Porter County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

