Valparaiso fee lawsuit against major video streaming services back in state court

The lawsuit argues video streaming services are using internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit programming to their customers, and therefore are required by Indiana law to pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.

Communities owed money

To date, none of the streaming service defendants have registered as a franchise or paid the required fees to the plaintiffs — Valparaiso, Fishers, Indianapolis and Evansville — or any of the 600 other Indiana units of local government potentially owed money, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit demands the companies be required to pay unpaid fees for past services and all future fees required by law.

It does not provide an estimate of how much money is owed statewide or how much Valparaiso might reap from past-due and future payments.

While cable companies remit the franchise fees, the money typically is paid by cable subscribers as an additional charge on their monthly bills.

Records maintained by the Valparaiso clerk-treasurer show the Porter County city received $446,000 in video franchise fees last year, $457,000 in 2018, and $476,000 in 2017.