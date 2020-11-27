Valparaiso fee lawsuit against major video streaming services back in state court

A class-action lawsuit led by Valparaiso and three other Indiana cities seeking to require video streaming services pay the same franchise fees to local governments that cable companies must pay is back in state court following a brief detour to federal court.
On Nov. 18, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered the lawsuit between the Indiana municipalities and Netflix, Disney, Hulu, DirectTV and Dish Network be returned to the Marion County Commercial Court in Indianapolis for further action.
Netflix initially moved the case to federal court due to the amount of money at stake and the number of potential litigants, ultimately perhaps every city and town in Indiana.
But Magnus-Stinson agreed with Valparaiso and the other communities that questions about the applicability of state tax law are best resolved by state courts, especially the previously unaddressed questions in this case.
"Indiana state courts are better positioned than (this federal court) to correct any potential constitutional or other violation defendants may raise because they are more familiar with state legislative preference concerning the Video Services Franchise Act," Magnus-Stinson said.
The streaming services tentatively are due to respond by Dec. 18 in the specialized state court to the initial complaint filed by the municipalities.
The lawsuit argues video streaming services are using internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit programming to their customers, and therefore are required by Indiana law to pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.
Communities owed money
To date, none of the streaming service defendants have registered as a franchise or paid the required fees to the plaintiffs — Valparaiso, Fishers, Indianapolis and Evansville — or any of the 600 other Indiana units of local government potentially owed money, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit demands the companies be required to pay unpaid fees for past services and all future fees required by law.
It does not provide an estimate of how much money is owed statewide or how much Valparaiso might reap from past-due and future payments.
While cable companies remit the franchise fees, the money typically is paid by cable subscribers as an additional charge on their monthly bills.
Records maintained by the Valparaiso clerk-treasurer show the Porter County city received $446,000 in video franchise fees last year, $457,000 in 2018, and $476,000 in 2017.
That decline likely is due to an increasing number of Valparaiso residents "cutting the cord" by replacing their cable television service with subscriptions to streaming video companies whose content is delivered over the internet.
Patrick Lyp, Valparaiso's city attorney, said the lawsuit will level the playing field so all companies delivering video programming in Valparaiso and across the state pay the fees required under Indiana law.
