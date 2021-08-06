 Skip to main content
Valparaiso firefighters rescue injured man from roof
alert urgent

Valparaiso firefighters rescue injured man from roof

Valpo rescue

Valparaiso Fire Department crews used aerial equipment to get the man to safety on Friday. 

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso firefighters rescued an injured man trapped on a third-story roof Friday morning. 

Crews responded at 9:51 a.m. to a traumatic injury call at 352 Chicago Street, said Valparaiso Fire Department Capt.Robert Schulte.

As Valparaiso firefighters were headed to the scene, they were told a worker was injured on the roof. 

Crews called for a fire engine to assist at the scene, where Valparaiso Fire Department paramedics located an injured 30-year-old man. He had fallen from an elevated section of roof adjacent to the third-story section of roof where he had been found, firefighters said.

Medics assessed the man, who was found to have a broken ankle. Because of the man's injury and the building's structure, crews used aerial equipment to remove him from the roof.

He was then taken to Northwest Health Porter for treatment. Schulte said further information on the extent of the injury is not available at this time.

