Valparaiso firefighters rescue injured man from roof

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso firefighters rescued an injured man trapped on a third-story roof Friday morning.
Crews responded at 9:51 a.m. to a traumatic injury call at 352 Chicago Street, said Valparaiso Fire Department Capt.Robert Schulte.
As Valparaiso firefighters were headed to the scene, they were told a worker was injured on the roof.
Crews called for a fire engine to assist at the scene, where Valparaiso Fire Department paramedics located an injured 30-year-old man. He had fallen from an elevated section of roof adjacent to the third-story section of roof where he had been found, firefighters said.
Medics assessed the man, who was found to have a broken ankle. Because of the man's injury and the building's structure, crews used aerial equipment to remove him from the roof.
He was then taken to Northwest Health Porter for treatment. Schulte said further information on the extent of the injury is not available at this time.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.