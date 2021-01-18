Valparaiso High School teacher charged with resisting police at alleged underage drinking party

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso High School teacher was arrested early Sunday on a charge of resisting law enforcement after officers showed up at her home to break up an alleged underage drinking party.

Heidi Bernardi, 47, who is listed by the school as a science teacher, became uncooperative as she interfered with the police investigation, according to a news release from the Valparaiso Police Department.

"As officers attempted to restrain her, she physically pulled away from them multiple times," police said.

Allison Hadley, communications coordinator with Valparaiso Community Schools, said when contacted for comment Monday morning, "Thank you for your inquiry. We decline to comment at this time."

Also arrested Sunday were 17 young people from Porter and Lake counties on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor.

Those taken to the Porter County Jail along with Bernardi were Valparaiso residents Sydney Bernardi, 19; Russell Barone 19; Cade Robbins, 18; Alicia Trauscht, 19; Peyton Krutz, 19; Brandon Mack, 19; Caleb Diston, 18; Eve Bernhardt, 18; Isaiah Tidwell, 19; Blake Knouche, 19; Paige Nagel, 19; Molly Dedelow 18; and Avery Spencer, 18; Schererville residents Aliana Daniel, 20, and Julia Daniel, 19; Anna Long, 18, of Porter; and Lillian Houts, 18, of Kouts.