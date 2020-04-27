Valparaiso man accused of shooting at woman's car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A 28-year-old Valparaiso man accused of shooting at a woman's vehicle Sunday night following a domestic dispute chuckled and said, "well that'll happen" when told the woman was pretty upset, according to Porter County Police.

Robert Daumer faces felony counts of intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

Police said they were called out around 10 p.m. and were told that Daumer, who had been drinking, slapped the woman for not taking a plate during dinner. The incident occurred on Morningside Court.

When Daumer took the woman by the neck and pushed her against a wall, she attempted to get to her vehicle to leave, police said. It was at that time that Daumer removed a handgun from a holster he was wearing and shot three times at the vehicle, police said.

Police later found a ricochet mark on the vehicle and three shell casings in the driveway of the home.

Daumer told police he had no idea what they were asking him about and said he let the woman leave to go to a friend's house.