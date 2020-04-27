You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso man accused of shooting at woman's car
breaking urgent

Valparaiso man accused of shooting at woman's car

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Daumer

Robert Daumer

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 28-year-old Valparaiso man accused of shooting at a woman's vehicle Sunday night following a domestic dispute chuckled and said, "well that'll happen" when told the woman was pretty upset, according to Porter County Police.

Robert Daumer faces felony counts of intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor domestic battery, police said.

Police said they were called out around 10 p.m. and were told that Daumer, who had been drinking, slapped the woman for not taking a plate during dinner. The incident occurred on Morningside Court.

When Daumer took the woman by the neck and pushed her against a wall, she attempted to get to her vehicle to leave, police said. It was at that time that Daumer removed a handgun from a holster he was wearing and shot three times at the vehicle, police said.

Police later found a ricochet mark on the vehicle and three shell casings in the driveway of the home.

Daumer told police he had no idea what they were asking him about and said he let the woman leave to go to a friend's house.

A neighbor told police he heard the gunshots.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts