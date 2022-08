Valparaiso man accused of sideswiping 17 parked cars while driving party bus in Chicago

CHICAGO — A Valparaiso man accused of sideswiping 17 parked cars while driving a party bus Saturday in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood has been charged, police said.

Gregory J. Baldwin, 45, is accused of striking the parked vehicles about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Broadway, Chicago police said.

He continued driving the party bus and was arrested near Lake Shore Drive, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Baldwin was charged with felony damage to property and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was cited for failing to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic signal, police said.

Chicago police said they initially responded to a report of a reckless driver.

Porter Superior Court records show Baldwin was sentenced in May 2013 after pleading guilty to felony dealing in a narcotic drug.

He was arrested in September 2018 after leading a Porter County sheriff's police officer on a pursuit in a maroon 1993 Chevrolet Camaro, according to court records.

The officer attempted to stop Baldwin on Ind. 130 for spinning his tires and following another vehicle too closely. When the officer activated his emergency lights, siren and spotlight, Baldwin sped off and "swerved all over the roadway and uphill while traveling well over 100 mph."

The pursuit ended when Baldwin crashed his Camaro, records state.

Baldwin pleaded guilty in February 2019 to felony resisting law enforcement and admitted he violated his probation in his 2013 drug case. He received a three-year sentence, documents show.