VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man was arrested Friday after he ignored a protection order and threatened multiple individuals with a gun, the Valparaiso Police Department reported Saturday.

Kyle Cuneo, 35, of Valparaiso, was making the threats at an apartment about 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 800 block of Hampton Circle when police arrived. He entered the residence and refused to acknowledge law enforcement until the Porter County Sheriff's Department's Emergency Response Team came on scene and found Cuneo inside, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Cuneo was charged with invasion of privacy. A judge approved a request for an order of protection in late January pending a drug- and domestic violence-related case against Cuneo, according to online court records. Additional charges are pending.

He is housed at the Porter County Jail, Hall said.