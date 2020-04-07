Valparaiso man battered infant son, mother, police say

VALPARAISO — A 24-year-old Valparaiso man accused of battering his 9-month-old son and the boy's mother never once used the child's name while being questioned, referring to him instead as "that baby" and "that kid," police said.
Dakota Grove is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under the age of 16, strangulation and intimidation, as well a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime, according to court records.
The child's mother told police that when she returned home from work at 10 p.m. Saturday, she found her son had a bruise on his throat area and dried blood under both nostrils, according to the incident report.
When she asked Grove what happened, he said his son "must have fallen, but was unsure," police said.
When the mother went to change the boy's clothes and diaper, she discovered her son had obvious injuries to his rib cage and back that resembled finger and hand markings, according to police. The mother told police the injuries were not there when she went to work that day.
She took photographs of the injuries and when she confronted Grove, he said he "must have grabbed (the child) too hard due to frustration," according to the incident report.
When the mother said she was calling police, Grove took her cell phone to prevent the call and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave, police said. As the verbal dispute escalated, Grove is accused of striking both the woman and child with an open hand and then strangling the woman for several seconds until she couldn't breathe.
Grove remained awake until 3 a.m. to prevent the woman from leaving, police said. After dropping the child off with a family member the next day and going to work, the woman reported the allegations to police.
Police said Grove would not answer early Monday when they went to his apartment to question him, which required them to force their way in. They found him under blankets on a bed and he claimed to unaware of why police were there.
While questioned at the police department, Grove denied the allegations, police said.
"I did not hurt my kid," he said.
Grove claimed to have slept most of the day he was watching the boy and to have played with him when Grove was awake, police said.
When asked about the child's injuries, Grove "leaned back in his chair, smiled and stated that this was the second day he was dealing with this situation," according to the police report.
He also denied physically abusing the woman.
"It's not like I stated I'm going to kill you or anything," he reportedly told police.
Grove is being held without bond at the Porter County Jail until his initial court hearing Thursday morning, according to court records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.