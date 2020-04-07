Valparaiso man battered infant son, mother, police say

When the mother said she was calling police, Grove took her cell phone to prevent the call and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave, police said. As the verbal dispute escalated, Grove is accused of striking both the woman and child with an open hand and then strangling the woman for several seconds until she couldn't breathe.

Grove remained awake until 3 a.m. to prevent the woman from leaving, police said. After dropping the child off with a family member the next day and going to work, the woman reported the allegations to police.

Police said Grove would not answer early Monday when they went to his apartment to question him, which required them to force their way in. They found him under blankets on a bed and he claimed to unaware of why police were there.

While questioned at the police department, Grove denied the allegations, police said.

"I did not hurt my kid," he said.

Grove claimed to have slept most of the day he was watching the boy and to have played with him when Grove was awake, police said.

When asked about the child's injuries, Grove "leaned back in his chair, smiled and stated that this was the second day he was dealing with this situation," according to the police report.