Valparaiso man charged in double murder back in court arguing to move trial

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

The young man has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.

Defense attorney James Voyles reiterated the claim Monday that there has been too much public hostility against Kerner and media coverage of his case for him to receive a fair trial in Porter County.

He also cited public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to the motion. The defense blames the attention the case has received on social media.

A change of venue had been sought last year in another local murder case involving Hobart resident Christopher Dillard.