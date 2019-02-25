VALPARAISO — The discovery of a man bleeding from his face resulted in the arrest Sunday night of a 49-year-old local man on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
Lawrence Zitt Jr. is accused of attacking another man with a small knife in a hallway of an apartment complex in the 1150 block of Park Ave., according to police.
Zitt appeared intoxicated and admitted to having consumed a number of alcoholic beverages, police said. He also reportedly told police he had been in an altercation with the other man.
Zitt also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.