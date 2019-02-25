Try 1 month for 99¢

VALPARAISO — The discovery of a man bleeding from his face resulted in the arrest Sunday night of a 49-year-old local man on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Lawrence Zitt Jr. is accused of attacking another man with a small knife in a hallway of an apartment complex in the 1150 block of Park Ave., according to police.

Zitt appeared intoxicated and admitted to having consumed a number of alcoholic beverages, police said. He also reportedly told police he had been in an altercation with the other man.

Zitt also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.