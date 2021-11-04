Valparaiso man dead at scene, 1 airlifted from crash, police say

LAPORTE — A Valparaiso man died following a crash in rural LaPorte County early Thursday.

At 8:39 a.m. first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Ind. 8 and Ind. 875 West in rural Dewey Township.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Greer found the vehicles west of the intersection along Ind. 8.

Preliminary investigations determined that 79-year-old Joseph Barker, of Valparaiso, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck south on County Road 875 West.

A 24-year-old Cedar Lake man driving a GMC Penske box truck was heading west on Ind. 8, when he told officers that as he approached the intersection, he suddenly saw the Dodge Ram and could not avoid the collision, police said.

A witness who was traveling westbound on Ind. 8 said she saw the Dodge Ram disregard a stop sign on County Road 875 West and enter Ind. 8, allegedly failing to yield to the box truck.

After the collision with the pickup truck, the GMC box truck left the south side of the road and hit a utility pole, coming to rest on top of a culvert.