Valparaiso man drives SUV into Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
CHESTERTON — A man drove an SUV through the Indiana Dunes State Park and into Lake Michigan, where high waves were sweeping over the vehicle's roof. 

First responders were called at 3:55 p.m. Saturday after state park staff reported a man acting erratically by the west side of the beach pavilion, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Nicole Baumann. 

They then discovered the unoccupied SUV, which had drifted about 150 feet into the lake. 

The 32-year-old Valparaiso man, who was the sole occupant, had gotten out of the vehicle before first responders were alerted.

Medics, Porter Fire Department, Indiana State Police, park staff and DNR personnel responded and the man was transported to a hospital for evaluation but had no apparent injuries. 

Preliminary investigations show the man drove through the closed west parking lot of the park, drove over the beach and into the lake, Baumann said. Drugs and alcohol were determined to not have been a factor, authorities reported. 

Joe's Towing removed the vehicle from the lake. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

