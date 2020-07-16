Valparaiso man faces murder charge months after alleged crime partner's death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Nearly six months after taking part in an alleged robbery that resulted in the death of his alleged crime partner, Valparaiso resident John Williams appeared Thursday for an initial hearing on a charge of murder and eight other counts.

Williams, who appeared in court via a teleconference system from the Porter County Jail, spoke little as his rights and charges were read to him by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

DeBoer told Williams his case was being transferred to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer because he already has a pending matter in that courtroom.

A status hearing will be held Friday.

Williams, 27, is accused of holding down and battering a man Jan. 29 at the man's Valparaiso apartment while his friend, Travis Thompson, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.

During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, according to police.