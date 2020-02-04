Valparaiso man ID'd as victim in fiery chain-reaction pileup, coroner says

Norris was then transported to the Lake County Jail with toxicology results pending. A preliminary charge of OWI refusal is being submitted to the Lake County prosecutor, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just after 2:45 a.m., state police responded with assistance from the Indiana State Police Toll Road District and the Hammond Police Department to another crash at the 2.0-mile marker in the backup of the first crash.

A preliminary Indiana State Police investigation determined that a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Shenay Neal, 44, of Crown Point, traveling at "a high rate of speed" in the far left lane rear-ended a white 1995 Lincoln.

The impact sent the car spinning in the left lane where it burst into flames.

The Highlander continued straight, rear-ended a 2018 Utility semi-trailer being pulled by a 2019 International tractor, according to the news release.

Lance A. Forbus, 32, of Dallas, Texas, was driving the semi, according to police. He and Neal were transported from the scene for treatment of minor injuries.

Flames prevented police from rescuing the driver of the engulfed Lincoln and the Lake County Coroner pronounced the driver dead on the scene, according to police.