Valparaiso man ID'd as victim in fiery chain-reaction pileup, coroner says

HAMMOND — The driver who died early Sunday in a fiery wreck on Interstate 80/94 has been identified.
John P. Armstrong, 46, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard at mile marker 2, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Armstrong's cause and manner of death remain pending.
Earlier this week, Indiana State Police announced they were investigating a string of crashes that closed lanes of I-80/94 and resulted in the death of Armstrong.
Authorities were first dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 2.2-mile marker of I-80/94 to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Investigators believe the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro — identified as Anthony Van Norris, 35, of Merrillville — was drunk when he slammed into an interstate guard rail.
Two eastbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash and police say the driver of the Camaro refused to take a chemical test on the scene.
Police took the driver into custody, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The driver of the Camaro was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, according to the news release, where a blood draw was taken.
Norris was then transported to the Lake County Jail with toxicology results pending. A preliminary charge of OWI refusal is being submitted to the Lake County prosecutor, according to the Indiana State Police.
Just after 2:45 a.m., state police responded with assistance from the Indiana State Police Toll Road District and the Hammond Police Department to another crash at the 2.0-mile marker in the backup of the first crash.
A preliminary Indiana State Police investigation determined that a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Shenay Neal, 44, of Crown Point, traveling at "a high rate of speed" in the far left lane rear-ended a white 1995 Lincoln.
The impact sent the car spinning in the left lane where it burst into flames.
The Highlander continued straight, rear-ended a 2018 Utility semi-trailer being pulled by a 2019 International tractor, according to the news release.
Lance A. Forbus, 32, of Dallas, Texas, was driving the semi, according to police. He and Neal were transported from the scene for treatment of minor injuries.
Flames prevented police from rescuing the driver of the engulfed Lincoln and the Lake County Coroner pronounced the driver dead on the scene, according to police.
Armstrong was identified Tuesday morning by the coroner as the individual who died in the wreck.
A third and fourth crash occurred in the I-80/94 backup during the investigation of the three-car pile-up. One involved seven cars at the 0.7-mile marker and another at the 0.1-mile marker involved a semi and passenger vehicle resulting in minor injuries.
Lake County Coroner's Office, Hammond Fire/EMS, the Hammond Police Department, the Indiana State Police Toll Road and Bert's Towing all assisted in response to Sunday's crashes.