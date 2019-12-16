VALPARAISO — A delay was granted Monday for a 12-day trial involving an 18-year-old Valparaiso man accused of murdering two fellow young people from Lake County during what he said was a drug deal gone bad.
The March 31 start of the trial for Connor Kerner was continued until July 7 at the request of the defense, which argued that evidence was still being processed in the case.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas told the court that another round of DNA evidence was sent off the state police laboratory.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled the trial to kick off July 7 and continue Tuesday through Thursday for up to four weeks if necessary.
In the meantime, Kerner's defense team is moving ahead with a request to move the trial out of the county on the grounds that there is too much public hostility against him and media coverage of his case to receive a fair trial in Porter County.
Kerner further argues a fair trial is not possible in Porter County because of public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to the motion. He also blames the attention the case has received on social media.
A Feb. 7 hearing is scheduled on that motion for a change of venue.
The courtroom Monday was packed with family members and supporters of both Kerner and the two deceased individuals — Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Kerner is accused of killing Grill and Lanham Feb. 25 in Kerner's grandparents' garage in Boone Township, according to court records.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
The young man has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.
