Valparaiso mayor names new police chief

VALPARAISO — Andrew McIntyre, a 13-year veteran of the city police department and captain of investigations, has been chosen by the mayor to take over as chief of police Jan. 1, 2023, when Chief Jeff Balon leaves to become Porter County sheriff.

"I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our police department," Mayor Matt Murphy said Wednesday in a prepared statement. "Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department."

Mike DeHaven will continue as assistant police chief, a position he has held since 2017.

McIntyre joined the Valparaiso force in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, including investigations and patrol, the city said in its news release. He oversees the detective bureau, information and technology division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group detectives and school resource officers.

He was Officer of the Year in 2011 and Investigator of the year in 2019 and 2020, the city said. McIntyre earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University in Bloomington and graduated from the Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

"It has been my goal and lifelong dream to be a police officer," McIntyre said. "I could not have chosen a better agency or city to serve."

McIntyre comes from a long line of police officers: His grandfather was chief of police for LaPorte and his father served with the LaPorte County sheriff’s office.

"McIntyre was chosen after a comprehensive evaluation of candidates, including an invitation for each member of the VPD to share thoughts and priorities with the city of Valparaiso administration," the official statement reads.

DeHaven has been with the VPD for more than 25 years, the city said.

