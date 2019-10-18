VALPARAISO — The Indiana attorney general's office is seeking to shut down and penalize a second unlicensed midwife operating in Porter County.
The latest civil action targets Portage resident Rachael Van Sickle operating as a "traditional midwife" in Valparaiso under the business name of
NWI Midwifery.
Services she offers include prenatal visits, attending home births and postpartum care for up to eight weeks, according to the state's complaint.
State law requires that midwives are either "licensed to practice as a certified nurse midwife or obtains a certified direct entry midwife certificate," the complaint says. Van Sickle has neither, the state says.
Such requirements "ensures that they possess the required education and training to manage any unexpected problems affecting the mother or child during birth," according to the attorney general's office.
At the core of the complaint, and one earlier this year targeting Chesterton midwife Julie Lentz, is the women's argument of operating without a license by using what is known as a "private membership association," the state says.
The association attempts to bypass government regulations by having clients agree to multiple waivers and releases, according to the state.
Van Sickle reportedly argued to the state that she has a constitutional right to engage in "private contracts and privately provide services to people in their own homes," according to the state.
Van Sickle said in an email to the state that, "My clients are educated people that are fully aware of my credentials and limitations."
"I think it's a human rights issue that the state is trying to take away a woman's right to decide who attends their births," Van Sickle said.
The state's civil complaint alleges four counts of wrongdoing involving violations of the deceptive consumer sales act.
It seeks to stop Van Sickle from practicing any further without a license and to order her to pay the state for its costs in bringing the action and pay civil penalties.
Aaron Steven Mitre
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904210
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
Antoine Deon Morris
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904194
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Blanca Estela Rodriguez
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1904208
Charges: Felony, Welfare Fraud
Dylan Joshua Bushong
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904182
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Heather Marie Draves
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904181
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jason Craig Foreman
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904189
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Jennifer Sulynn Lowe
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Dickinson, North Dakota Booking Number: 1904251
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jorge Soria Lopez
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904252
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI
Joseph Thomas Draus
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904204
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Manufacturing
Joshua Gene Herndon
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Martinsville, Indiana Booking Number: 1904229
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Kyle Jacobbie Landers
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Whiting Booking Number: 1904203
Charges: Felony, Voyeurism
Latoya Yuvette Perryman
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904234
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Lincoln Elias Podgorski
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904201
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Lisa Malia Apato
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904240
Charges: Felony, Theft/Greater Than $
Mallory Lynne Balch
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904220
Charges: Felony, Maintaining Common N
Mario Eric Garcia
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904232
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
Mariusz Roman Malinowski
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Addison, Illinois Booking Number: 1904219
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endanger
Melissa Marget Banks
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904231
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Michael Robert Kauffman
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904186
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Michael Von Murray
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1904187
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Monica Ann Castro
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904205
Charges: Felony, Fraud
Natalie Kay Gilpin
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1904188
Charges: Felony, Drugs, Dealing in Met
Nora Lynn Bomba
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904185
Charges: Felony, Possession MJ/Hash/Salvia
Robert Gale Spellman
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number: 1904225
Charges: Felony, Invasion of Privacy
Ronnie Lee Woodard Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904222
Charges: Felony, Maintaining Common N
Ryan Thomas Seller
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904235
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Sami Bilal Suboh
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number: 1904236
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Shirley Ann Spradlin
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Lucasville, Ohio Booking Number: 1904168
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Sonia Ivette Delbrey-Torres
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904253
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Troy Lamont Hearst
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904237
Charges: Felony, Weapons/Carry Handgun
Victoria Elaine Vargas
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 1904191
Charges: Felony, OWI W/Person Less Than 18
William Douglas Ellingham
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1904192
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
William Steve Lewke
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 Age: 73 Residence: Grant Park, Illinois Booking Number: 1904178
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
WL Johnson Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904257
Charges: Felony, Identity Deception
