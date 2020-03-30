Valparaiso offering senior care program during COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department has activated its Contact, Assistance, and Referral program for seniors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to register themselves or anyone else in need for the CARE program.

Checks on residents will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, police said.

"Officers will attempt to answer any questions on these calls and perform services when available to address needs," the department said.

Registration is available over the phone by calling the police department at 219-462-2135.

