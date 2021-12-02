Valparaiso police chief running for Porter County sheriff

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon has announced his intention to run next year as a Republican for Porter County Sheriff.
The announcement comes about a month after Democrat David Reynolds II, son of current Sheriff Dave Reynolds, confirmed he is running for the same seat.
"Public safety in Porter County is in my blood," Balon reportedly told a crowd of supporters Wednesday night.
Balon, who grew up in Porter County, said he has spent the last 30 years working in law enforcement.
"Porter County is a safe community, and with my 30 years of police experience, I will help keep Porter County safe, now, and going into next generation," he said.
He said public safety is vital and everyone, regardless of their age, background and beliefs, should expect to be treated fairly and with respect.
"This is a culture that I have fostered, and it is working well," Balon said.
Balon said he worked his way up from patrol to investigator, during which time he dealt with white-collar crimes, cybercrimes, drugs, burglaries, thefts, sex crimes and homicides.
"I have worked with every law enforcement agency in Porter County, several federal law enforcement agencies, and other governmental entities," he said.
"As the chief of police, I have the experience to build partnerships with our schools, businesses, civic organizations, law enforcement agencies, mental health care providers and substance dependency counselors, and citizens," he said.
Among his priorities are protecting children, providing officers with proper equipment and training, and combating the drug problem facing the county.
"I am excited about running for Porter County sheriff," Balon said. "I will work hard during this campaign, and if given the opportunity to be sheriff, I will work even harder for every citizen in Porter County."
The younger Reynolds has asked that voters take a close look at his own background, education and career change he recently made in hopes of being able to give back to the county he has called home his entire life.
Reynolds said he left his dream job with the Drug Enforcement Administration last year after 14 years because the federal position barred him from running for public office.
He said he made the decision after talking to area government, business and school leaders and confirming he had something unique to offer as sheriff.
"I felt obligated to give back," Reynolds said.