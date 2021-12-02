Valparaiso police chief running for Porter County sheriff

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon has announced his intention to run next year as a Republican for Porter County Sheriff.

The announcement comes about a month after Democrat David Reynolds II, son of current Sheriff Dave Reynolds, confirmed he is running for the same seat.

"Public safety in Porter County is in my blood," Balon reportedly told a crowd of supporters Wednesday night.

Balon, who grew up in Porter County, said he has spent the last 30 years working in law enforcement.

"Porter County is a safe community, and with my 30 years of police experience, I will help keep Porter County safe, now, and going into next generation," he said.

He said public safety is vital and everyone, regardless of their age, background and beliefs, should expect to be treated fairly and with respect.

"This is a culture that I have fostered, and it is working well," Balon said.

Balon said he worked his way up from patrol to investigator, during which time he dealt with white-collar crimes, cybercrimes, drugs, burglaries, thefts, sex crimes and homicides.