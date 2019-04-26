VALPARAISO — Police have determined a van reported as suspicious earlier this month posed no threat.
On April 8, police received a report of a minivan with its sliding side door open passing students waiting for their school bus in the 2500 block of Tea Rose Drive.
Officers located the van Thursday after receiving a second report. Police found the van, identified the occupants and determined no malicious act was intended by the van's occupants, according to a news release from the department.
"The Valparaiso police are thankful for the report of the vehicle by our citizens on the original reported date, as well as the second report on the (April) 25th which allowed us to further investigate the incident," the news release states.