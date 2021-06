Valparaiso Police Department swears in new officer

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso police force has added to its numbers with its newest officer.

Michael Jason Ray was recently sworn in during a ceremony in the council chambers at Valparaiso City Hall, a news release said.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy led the ceremony, with Valparaiso Chief of Police Jeff Balon, several officers, police department staff and Wray's loved ones in attendance.

Balon congratulated Wray on his new position and welcomed him into the Valparaiso Police Department family.

Wray graduated from Calvary Christian School in 1997 and graduated from Purdue University in 2015, where he majored in psychology. He went on to graduate in 2008 from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and serve the Arkansas National Guard from 2008 to 2014.

Wray has previously worked for the Valparaiso University Police from 2017 to 2019 and also served the Purdue University Northwest Police Department. His last position was working for the Winfield Police Department from 2019 to 2021.

