Valparaiso police officer dies on duty

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police Sgt. Steve Kobitz died while on duty Monday as a result of unknown medical conditions, according to the city police department.
"Sgt. Kobitz began his career in February 1992, honorably serving the city of Valparaiso for over 28 years," the department said in a prepared statement posted on social media. "Our condolences are extended to his family, friends, and fellow officers. You will be missed."
No further details were yet available Tuesday morning, according to the department.
