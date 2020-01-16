{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection with the theft of multiple credit cards from a locker at the local YMCA and then use of those cards.

The thefts occurred Jan. 9 and the cards were fraudulently used to purchase $3,500 in items from the local Best Buy store, police said.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released by police in hopes of identifying him.

Police ask anyone with information about the subject to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field. Include the word "YMCA" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

