VALPARAISO — Police want to remind motorists that school began today and they need to slow down in school zones during the morning and afternoon hours.
"Many students will be walking to and from school today and motorists should be aware of the increase in pedestrian traffic around schools in the city," Valparaiso Police Sgt. Mike Grennes said.
"Motorists should provide additional time on their daily commute due to the start of school this week," he said. "School buses will be making frequent stops causing additional traffic congestion and motorist should obey all school bus stop arm laws."
City police have increased patrols in school zones.
All community members are reminded and encouraged to report suspicious activities in and around schools. You can text a tip to Valparaiso Police by utilizing Tip411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" into the message field prior to sending your tip. Everybody has a responsibility to help keep our schools safe.