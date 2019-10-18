{{featured_button_text}}
Valpo pot arrest

Erik Garcia and Miguel Gameros-Gonzalez

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Friday morning traffic stop involving a Lyft ridesharing vehicle resulted in the discovery of more than 10 pounds of marijuana being transported by hired California residents, police said.

Lt. Jerame Simpson stopped the vehicle around 1 a.m. along U.S. 30 near County Road 450 East due to numerous suspicious actions, including speeding, police said.

The Lyft driver had two passengers, who had hired the driver to transport them from Chicago to Fort Wayne, police said.

Upon recognizing signs of drug trafficking, police said they brought in a dog, which picked up on the scent of drugs.

A search of the vehicle revealed the more than 10 pounds of individually packaged marijuana, police said.

It was learned that Erik Garcia, 24, and Miguel Gameros-Gonzales, 23, both of California, had flown to the Midwest and had been hired to transport the marijuana, according to police.

Both were taken into custody at the Porter County Jail on preliminary charges of possessing and dealing marijuana, police said.

