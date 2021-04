Valparaiso police targeted in local fraud

VALPARAISO — Police warn that the name of the department and/or its officers have been used in local fraud attempts.

"Please be reminded that the Valparaiso Police Department, or our members, will never contact you to accept or demand payment regarding a criminal or civil incident," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

"Our police officers are not allowed to accept funds for services, or any type of payment, to address such things as warrants, fines, or monies owed on the behalf of anyone," he said.

The recent fraud attempts came from an "owner applied number or a spoof of a particular number," Hall said.

Any questions about communications from the department or its staff should be directed to 219-462-2135.

