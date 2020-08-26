Valparaiso post office to be site of demonstration Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — While concerns over mail-in voting have dominated headlines recently, Drew Wenger said changes to the postal service enacted by President Donald Trump pose a much wider threat and is setting up the constitutionally assured service for failure.

Wenger and others with the Valparaiso Democratic Committee are fighting back and invite others to join them from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a demonstration outside of Valparaiso's main post office at 2700 Valparaiso St.

The Protect the Post gathering is aimed at drawing attention to the threats to the United States Postal Service that Wenger, chair of the local Democrat group, said date back to former president George W. Bush and his push in 2006 for the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act.

The effort is aimed at converting the postal service to a privatized model so that it can be profitable, which was not the intention when it was created, Wenger said. Among the hardships placed on the postal service in that first major overhaul since 1970 was compelling it to pay in advance for health and retirement benefits for all its employees for the next 50 years, he said.

"That's just an absurd request," Wenger said.