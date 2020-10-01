Valparaiso reports rash of vehicle break-ins; residents warned to be on guard

VALPARAISO — Numerous break-ins and thefts from vehicles and one stolen vehicle have been reported around the city over the past 24 hours, according to police.

"In all instances, it was learned the vehicles were unsecured, while others had valuables left within," Valparaiso police said.

While police investigate the thefts, they encourage residents and visitors to lock their vehicles, remove all valuables and use exterior lighting around buildings.

The public also is called on to report any suspicious behavior seen or caught on surveillance equipment, police said.

"Your continued partnership, cooperation and assistance is greatly appreciated, as it increases our efforts in identifying the parties responsible, police said.

