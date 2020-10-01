Valparaiso reports rash of vehicle break-ins; residents warned to be on guard

Valparaiso police station
VALPARAISO — Numerous break-ins and thefts from vehicles and one stolen vehicle have been reported around the city over the past 24 hours, according to police.
"In all instances, it was learned the vehicles were unsecured, while others had valuables left within," Valparaiso police said.
While police investigate the thefts, they encourage residents and visitors to lock their vehicles, remove all valuables and use exterior lighting around buildings.
The public also is called on to report any suspicious behavior seen or caught on surveillance equipment, police said.
"Your continued partnership, cooperation and assistance is greatly appreciated, as it increases our efforts in identifying the parties responsible, police said.
Aaron Anthony Caylor
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2002957
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brandy Leigh Watson
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 27 Residence: Union Mills Booking Number: 2002955
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Lendell Stewart
Arrest date: Friday, September 25, 2020 Age: 53 Residence: Detroit, Michigan Booking Number: 2002951
Charges: Cocaine possession, felony
Delia Kristine Vera
Arrest date: Friday, September 25, 2020 Age: 25 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2002944
Charges: OWI, felony
Frederick Richard Vincent
Arrest date: Friday, September 25, 2020 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002939
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Harry Eugene Bernstein
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 55 Residence: Wanatah Booking Number: 2002954
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Herbert Michael Manago
Arrest date: Friday, September 25, 2020 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002953
Charges: Cocaine possession, felony
James Michael Jackson II
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2002960
Charges: OWI, felony
Michael Tyler Gayles
Arrest date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Age: 60 Residence: Lansing Booking Number: 2002919
Charges: Drug offense, felony
Ryan Samuel Cano
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2002965
Charges: Possession of controlled substance, felony
Sean Zachary Frogge
Arrest date: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 2002959
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Trevor Ross Callahan
Arrest date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Age: 37 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number: 2002906
Charges: Hypodermic needle possession, felony
