Valparaiso school threat sparks investigation, police say
VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso student faces an intimidation charge after police launched an investigation into a school threat. 

On Thursday afternoon during the school day, Valparaiso police were alerted of a school threat at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, located at 605 North Campbell St.

A middle school student had communicated the threat to a group of students, who then told school staff and a school resource officer, Valparaiso Police Department Capt. E.J. Hall said.

An investigation by Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso police have identified the student who made the alleged threat but no other information has been determined at this time, police said Thursday evening.

The student was taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and faces a charge of intimidation. Authorities said the student will not be attending school while the investigation is ongoing among officers and school officials.

Hall stated the the schools are safe and the Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso Community Schools takes such matters very seriously.

"We are all thankful for the cooperation of students and staff, as well as for the continued community support," Hall said. "There will be increased patrols throughout all schools within the City of Valparaiso tomorrow as a precautionary measure."

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

