Whiting High School has been evacuated in connection to emailed threats received around the country Thursday afternoon.
Whiting Police Chief Stephen Miller said officers were dispatched after someone at the school received one of the threatening emails believed to be part of a nationwide "spam" delivery requesting "Bitcoin" payment to avoid the threat from being executed, according to a press release from the department.
Students are currently being evacuated as Whiting police conduct a precautionary sweep of each classroom, Miller said.
He could not say when the sweep would finish, but advised the public to avoid the area.
Valparaiso Police have also responded to three local businesses who received a bomb threat via email.
The threats were found to not be credible and were intended to cause disruption or false payments to be provided, Sgt. Joe Hall said. "The Valparaiso Police take all threats seriously and would encourage anyone who received this notification, or any like it, to contact our agency."
Similar threats were sent Thursday to dozens of schools, government buildings and other locations in the United States from New York to Florida to Idaho.
Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice." The sender claimed to have had an associate plant a small bomb in the recipient's building and that the only way to stop him from setting it off was by making an online payment of $20,000 in Bitcoin.
The Valparaiso Police Department can be contacted at 219-462-2135 or via text at Tip411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message prior to sending the information.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.