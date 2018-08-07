VALPARAISO — Porter County government is seeking to take possession of a German shepherd dog after his owner was charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.
But 42-year-old Juana Maria Ambriz de Williams has struck back by filing a civil lawsuit against a former lawn maintenance man, claiming he trespassed on her property and misrepresented himself to get photos and details used by authorities to seize her dog.
The dog, Zeke, was removed by county animal control officers and police during the morning of June 29 after the animal was found in the backyard with its tether tangled around two large garbage cans preventing him from escaping direct sunlight, according to charging information.
A water bucket was found on its side, empty and out of reach of the dog, according to the court records.
"The dog appeared overheated and in distress," the animal control officer said.
A plastic dog shelter, which was also out of reach of the animal, was in direct sunlight and "extremely hot inside like an oven," he said.
The dog was taken to the county animal shelter and an initial hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth in Portage.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester on an attempt by county government to take possession of the dog.
The dog has had several citations for running at large, according to the county's complaint. Based on this history and the most recent allegations, the county requested the impound hearing.
Ambriz de Williams filed a civil suit against her former lawn maintenance person, Adrian Guzman, alleging he took photos of the dog in backyard after claiming he needed to be on the property to search for a lost piece of equipment.
She also claims in the suit that the dog was in healthy condition and that veterinarian visit in April found the animal has a "tucked-in waist and that his ribs and spine are palaple as opposed to being fully covered by muscle and other tissue."
Guzman could not be immediately reached for comment.
