Valparaiso woman home while apartment burglarized; police seeking tips from public

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A woman told police a man broke into her apartment early Monday morning and ransacked the unit while removing items before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was home at the time of the invasion, but she was not injured, Valparaiso police said.

Police said they were called at 4:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of Black Partridge Lane, within Chandana Pointe Apartments, in response to a report of a woman yelling.

"Police discovered that entry into the home occurred by forcing open a sliding glass door," according to a news release.

"Due to this information, please ensure all doors and accessible windows are locked, and the use of exterior lighting is recommended," police said. "Please do not hesitate to contact police if you hear or see anything suspicious around your neighborhoods or near your homes."

No further details are known about the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135.