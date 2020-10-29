Valparaiso's second halfway house slowed — but not stopped — by COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Attorney Mitch Peters said he had hoped to begin welcoming residents to the city's new halfway house for men back in August, but the worsening COVID-19 pandemic has now delayed that opening until late December.

Meanwhile, substance abuse has continued on or even worsened by the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

"There's people waiting in jail for this place to open," Peters said.

The new 6,000-square-foot, two-story facility at 305 Union St. will house three staff members and 22 men recovering from substance abuse, he said.

The building, which was placed on the site of a razed house, is undergoing drywall work and is moving closer to completion, Peters said.

It will be the second men's halfway house in Valparaiso operated by the Harold "Hal" Kelley Respite Foundation Inc., said Peters, who is co-founder, former president and current board member of the group.

This second project is being done in partnership with Project Neighbors, which had purchased the lots as part of its work to help the needy, Project Neighbors Executive Director Paul Schreiner has said.

The first, 13-bed Respite House is at 1408 Chicago St. and opened on Dec. 17, 2009, Peters said.