Valparaiso's second halfway house slowed — but not stopped — by COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Attorney Mitch Peters said he had hoped to begin welcoming residents to the city's new halfway house for men back in August, but the worsening COVID-19 pandemic has now delayed that opening until late December.

Meanwhile, substance abuse has continued on or even worsened by the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

"There's people waiting in jail for this place to open," Peters said.

The new 6,000-square-foot, two-story facility at 305 Union St. will house three staff members and 22 men recovering from substance abuse, he said.

The building, which was placed on the site of a razed house, is undergoing drywall work and is moving closer to completion, Peters said.

It will be the second men's halfway house in Valparaiso operated by the Harold "Hal" Kelley Respite Foundation Inc., said Peters, who is co-founder, former president and current board member of the group.

This second project is being done in partnership with Project Neighbors, which had purchased the lots as part of its work to help the needy, Project Neighbors Executive Director Paul Schreiner has said.

The first, 13-bed Respite House is at 1408 Chicago St. and opened on Dec. 17, 2009, Peters said.

The second facility was in Valparaiso, in part, because of the ease of operating both in the same community, he said. There is also a strong demand in the area for the home.

The Respite houses have 60 to 80 applications pending at any given time, he said. And those are recent applications, he said, meaning they have been made within the prior three months.

The facilities are for men only, Peters said. Two other local options exist for women.

The halfway houses play a vital role to the recovery community by providing a way for offenders to avoid falling in with their old crowds while making the transition from jail back to the community, he said.

"Otherwise they end up right back in jail," Peters said.

The residents live in a structured environment and must comply with rules such as curfews, random drug tests, chores and classes, and holding down a job, he said.

"We try to be comprehensive," Peters said.

The project has been made possible by the generosity of many different donors, he said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

